Pet Patrol – Lundyn

Lundyn is an 8-year old Boxer & American Bulldog Mix. She’s good in a home with cats or children but does prefer to be the only dog in the house. She loves people and would be a great friend. If you would like to visit her, stop by the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society just north of Altoona on Pleasant Valley Boulevard or call 814-942-5402.

The shelter has golf cards available for $100, but it is a $200 value on the card. The card includes the green fees for 9 area golf courses. It would make a great gift for the golfer in your family. You can click here for more details.

Chili Fest is back on January 27th, 2018. It will be at the Bavarian Aid Society from 5 until 10 PM. You can find out all of the information about the event by clicking here.