Pet Patrol – Jiminy

Jiminy is a soft and fluffy three year old rabbit . She was found as a stray by one of the employees at the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society and is looking for a loving home. If you would like to adopt her you can stop by the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society just north of Altoona along Pleasant Valley Boulevard or call 814-942-5402

