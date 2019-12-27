Pet Patrol: Greg

It’s Friday and that means it’s time meet our pet of the week.

Greg is an 11-week-old Heeler mix that was surrendered to the shelter recently with seven of his puppy siblings. He is looking for his forever home. A few of his siblings have found a forever home however he is available and so are a few of his siblings.

Chili Fest starts January 25th of 2020. It’s held at the Bavarian at 7:00 PM tickets are $25 and they’re sold at Thompsons pharmacy and at the shelter.

We also have our Holiday Campaign going on. It is basically collecting monetary donations for the shelter which we are always in need of so you can do that at the shelter or on our Facebook page or the website. https://www.centralpahumane.org/