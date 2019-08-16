Pet Patrol – Ernie

Ernie is a handsome 5 year mixed short hair domestic cat. He is very affectionate and love your attention. He came in with my brother Bert and we would love to be adopted together, but it is not mandatory. If you would like to him and/or his brother, stop by the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society just north of Altoona along Pleasant Valley Boulevard or call 814-942-5402.

