Ember is a nice 2 year old domestic short-hair mix. She’s very affectionate and loves to cuddle on your lap. She’s available for adoption at the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society. You can visit her at the shelter just north of Altoona on Pleasant Valley Boulevard or you can call 814-942-5402.

