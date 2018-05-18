Pet Patrol – Doni Sue

Doni Sue is a 2-year-old Lab/Boxer Mix that is in need of a new family since her dad passed away. She is a sweet and active girl. She is a little pushy with female dogs and has a little bit of interest in cats. You can find out more about Doni Sue by stopping by the shelter on Pleasant Valley Boulevard, by calling the shelter at 942-5402, or you can click here.

The weekend of June 2nd and 3rd will have Paws in the Park. The Disc-Connected K9’s will be there again this year. Tom Watt and the Fruitcakes will be there in the Saturday night and tickets for that are $25. Then on Sunday there is the Biker for Barker’s motorcycle ride. You can find out more details by going here.