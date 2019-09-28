Pet Patrol – Dino

Dino is 2 year old Australian Shepherd & Keeshond mix. He a very handsome dog that is looking for a new forever family as he was physically too much to handle for his previous owners. During his assessment, Dino tested well with other dogs but can jump will not be placed in a home with cats or children under the age of 14. If you would like to meet him call 814-942-5402 or stop by the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society just north of Altoona on Pleasant Valley Boulevard.

There are a couple of events coming up including the Howls and Growls event at the US Hotel on October 12th. Also the Annual Fur Ball will be at the Casino in Lakemont on November 2nd. If you want more information or get tickets to these events, click here.