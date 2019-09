Meet Carmello who is a relatively small Rottweiler – Terrier mix. He is about 3 and a half years old and a very quiet dog looking for a new friend. He’s ready to find a good new home.

The Central Pennsylvania Humane Society has a couple of big events coming up. The first is the Meows and Growls being held on October 12th at the US Hotel in Hollidaysburg. The second is the 8th annual Fur Ball which will be on November 2nd at Lakemont Park. Click here for more details.