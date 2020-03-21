Pet Patrol – Bentley

Meet Bentley! Bentley is a 4 year old boxer/lab mix that has been with the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society since August of 2018. Bentley was a stray and was never claimed by his previous owner. Bentley is a bit of a shy guy and may take a few visits to warm up to his new people! Bentley is looking for a very specific low traffic home with no others dogs, cats, and children over the age of 16 due to his comfort level. Once Bentley gets to know and trust you, he will be your new best friend. Bentley absolutely loves chew bones and is always seen carrying one around! He loves to play, eat treats, and run around outside in the fenced in yards.

In order to meet Bentley, you will have to call the shelter at 814-942-5402 to make an appointment.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society had to cancel the upcoming Adult Easter Egg Hunt. Fundraising is our main source of income and we are in desperate need of funds to continue caring for all the animals in our care. We are running an Easter Campaign currently to help raise much needed monetary donations. At this time the Pints for Pets event is also on hold.