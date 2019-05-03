Pet Patrol – Amos

Amos was feature on our Pet Patrol this week. He is a 2 year old Jack Russell Terrier who was left abandoned with his friend Beuford. He is fun and energetic dog. You can find out more about him by going here, or calling the shelter at 942-5402.

Tickets are available for Pints for Pets which is this Saturday, May 4th at PNG Field. They are $40 in advance, $50 at the door.

Coming up on Father’s Day weekend is Paws in the Park at the Morrison’s Cove Park in Martinsburg. This fun event has plenty of activities and you can bring your leashed pet along with you. To find out more click here.