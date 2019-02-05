Pet Patrol: Meet Blue, the blue tick coonhound!

Meet Blue, the Blue Tick Coonhound. Blue is a 4 1/2 year old loveable pup that would love to come home with you. If you are interested in adopting Blue, contact the Central PA Humane Society at (814) 942-5402 or 1837 East Pleasant Valley Blvd.
