Pet Patrol – Bella

Bella is a three year-old Labrador Retriever show is a very a sweet girl. She has been at the shelter for a few months now and really does need a permanent home. She gets along well with other dogs and cats. She finds toys and food to be highly valuable so she is best in a home where everyone is over the age of sixteen.

Golf cards are still available at the shelter or Thompson’s Pharmacy. The card is $100 but gets you over $200 value at 9 local golf courses. You can find more information about the cards here.

Chili Fest is coming up on January 27th. Tickets are $15 each. It will be held from 5-10 PM at the Bavarian Aid Society’s Grand Ballroom in Altoona. This is a 21 and over event. You can find out more by clicking here.

