Penne Pancetta and Artichokes:

A classic from the Roman cuisine, this pasta will include the creaminess and tastiness of the Pecorino Romano cheese together with the surprising twist of the Roman Artichokes and the Pancetta, which is an Italian bacon.

Ingredients:

Wheat Durum Penne

Grated Pecorino Romano cheese

Thick cut Pancetta

Artichokes

Black Pepper to taste

Preparation:

Put the Penne in salted boiling water, following the suggested cooking time.

Slice the thick cut Pancetta in small cubes and put them on a very warm pan until crunchy – not burnt.

Once the pasta is close to be ready, take a couple of big spoons of water and pour them inside the grated Pecorino Romano, then whisk it until creamy.

Drain the pasta when ready and mix together the artichokes, the Pancetta and the Pecorino cream.

Then serve with a generous amount of Black Pepper.