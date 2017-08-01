Meet Ginger, Muffin & Bowie

Robin Bender from Mending Hearts Animal Rescue introduces us to Ginger, Muffin and Bowie.

Ginger & Muffin are Shih Tzu Poodle Mixes that need to be adopted together. Ginger is 12-years-old; Muffin is 8-years-old. They get along great with other dogs, cats, and kids. Call Pam at (814) 327-7991 for more information.

Bowie is an 8-year-old Beagle. His is already neutered, and is great with other dogs, cats, and kids. Call Pam at (814) 327-7991 for more information.



Mending Hearts Animal Rescue is an all-volunteer, non-profit animal rescue operating out of Hollidaysburg. The organization prefers private meet ‘n greets with potential adopters, so schedule your appointment today!



Visit Mending Hearts Animal Rescue on Facebook.