Meet Ginger, Muffin & Bowie

Robin Bender from Mending Hearts Animal Rescue introduces us to Ginger, Muffin and Bowie. 

Ginger & Muffin are Shih Tzu Poodle Mixes that need to be adopted together. Ginger is 12-years-old; Muffin is 8-years-old. They get along great with other dogs, cats, and kids. Call Pam at (814) 327-7991 for more information.

Bowie is an 8-year-old Beagle. His is already neutered, and is great with other dogs, cats, and kids. Call Pam at (814) 327-7991 for more information.   

Mending Hearts Animal Rescue is an all-volunteer, non-profit animal rescue operating out of Hollidaysburg. The organization prefers private meet ‘n greets with potential adopters, so schedule your appointment today!

Visit Mending Hearts Animal Rescue on Facebook.

