Meet Daisy, French Fry and Sheva

Introducing three more adorable adoptable pets looking for their forever homes!



Daisy is a 1-year-old pit bull mix. She adores people and is happy to be involved in whatever you are doing. She’s active, loving and playful, and she would love to become part of your family!

French Fry is a sweet adult cat who loves naps, ear scratches, and playtime! He can’t wait for his own lap on which to cuddle!

Sheva is an 8-year old Beagle Mix. She was taken to the shelter after her owners could no longer care for her. She has a happy-go-lucky personality and loves people. Sheva is a sweet girl who is laid back and quiet. She would prefer a home without other dogs, cats or children.

If you are interested in adopting Daisy, French Fry, Sheva or any of the other animals at the Elk County Humane Society visit them at 1029 East Eschbach Road in St. Marys, give them a call at (814) 834-3247, or email them here.