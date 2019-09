ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Less than a week ago, roughly 100 workers at Norfolk Southern's Juniata Shop were told they'd be without a job. Now, local union representatives and people from the community are coming together to help those affected by the lay offs.

About 50 furloughed workers gathered at the Blair-Bedford Central Union Council to talk about their frustrations with the recent cuts and what steps they have to take now that they're without a job.