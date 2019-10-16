MEOWZA: Sip & Paint Party helps raise money for Purrfect Paws and Pals of Tyrone

WTAJ’s Rebecca Petner talks to one of the founders of Purrfect Paws & Pals of Tyrone about her mission to trap, neuter, and release feral cats in the area. All proceeds from the Sip & Paint Party Saturday October 19, 2019 go to this cause.
by: Rebecca PetnerPosted: / Updated:
WTAJ’s Rebecca Petner talks to one of the founders of Purrfect Paws & Pals of Tyrone about her mission to trap, neuter, and release feral cats in the area. All proceeds from the Sip & Paint Party Saturday October 19, 2019 go to this cause.