Skip to content
WTAJ
Altoona
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Bedford restaurant expands into new lunch spot
Top Stories
Rain or shine, the Bedford County Fair is up and running
Gathering ideas to grow the brewing industry.
Bull-riding police officer
Lil Nas X ties Billboard record set by Mariah, ‘Despacito’
Weather
Closings and Delays
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
Top Stories
Steelers open training camp this week
Top Stories
Hoskins HR in 11th lifts Phils over Bucs
Top Stories
Two PSU Linebackers land on Butkus Award Watch List
Big crowd gathering in sweltering heat for HOF inductions
Ballers beat the heat at 2019 Hoopsfest
Spikes win 6-2 against Black Bears
WTAJ Plus
WTAJ Originals
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Central PA Live
Chef Showcase
Backseat Driver
Pet Patrol
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Hometown Happenings: The Chempistry CBD
Top Stories
Hometown Happenings: Reptile Expo
Top Stories
Hometown Happenings: Mrs. Groves Bakery
Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream Party
Fall of the Berlin Wall 30th Anniversary
Two Cents: The “Zuck” Light
Community
Local Events
Contests
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
About Us
Meet The Team
Attention Antenna TV Users
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Hometown Happenings: The Chempistry CBD
Central PA Live
by:
Amanda Lee
Posted:
Jul 22, 2019 / 06:43 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 22, 2019 / 06:43 PM EDT
Don't Miss
Attention Antenna TV Users
Interactive Quizzes
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!