Hometown Happenings: Cauliflower recipes

Cauliflower Recipes from LaVonne Falbo from the LaVintage Decor.

Fauxtato Salad

1 bag frozen cauliflower

2 hardboiled eggs

1 small onion

¾ cup Hellman’s Lite Mayonnaise

1 tsp dry mustard

After steaming the cauliflower, chop into smaller pieces

Chop the egg and onion

Mix together in bowl

0 Point Stuffed Green Peppers

4 green peppers

1 bag Riced Cauliflower

1 can diced tomatoes

1 lb . ground turkey

. ground turkey 1 small onion

Kraft Fat Free Mozzarella Cheese

Cut tops off peppers. Remove seeds and place in 2-quart casserole. Cover and microwave on high for 6 minutes.

Meanwhile, chop onion and brown with turkey in a skillet.

Microwave the bag of Riced Cauliflower.

Mix the drained ground turkey and onion, riced cauliflower and approximately 2/3 of the can of diced tomatoes

Drain the water off the peppers and stuff them with the ground turkey mixture.

Pour the remaining tomatoes around the peppers in the casserole dish and top each pepper with ¼ cup shredded mozzarella and microwave on high for 8 minutes.

Skinny Alfredo Sauce

1 bag Natures Promise Steamable Cauliflower

2 cloves garlic

1 tsp butter

Skim milk

¾ cup grated Parmesan or Romano cheese (or blend of both)

Steam the cauliflower in the microwave.

Meanwhile, brown the chopped garlic in the butter.

Using a blender or food processor, puree the cauliflower, cheese and garlic until smooth, adding milk as needed.

Serve atop pasta or spaghetti squash bowl. May add chicken, shrimp or scallops if desired.

Spaghetti Squash Bowl

Preheat oven to 400°

Cut a spaghetti squash in half lengthwise.

Clean out seeds and place face down on a greased baking dish

Bake squash for 20 minutes until lightly browned

Remove from oven, let cool slightly

With a fork, scrape down from the sides to the middle, forming the spaghetti-like strands of squash.

Top with Skinny Alfredo Sauce or sauce of choice. I enjoy topping with diced tomatoes and Parmesan Cheese.