Breaking News
Norfolk Southern lays off 100 more Juniata Locomotive employees
Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian as it heads towards the US

Graffiti Van Created by Banksy up for auction

Central PA Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A van designed by famed graffiti artist Banky is up for auction.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story





Don't Miss