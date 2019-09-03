Gone Fishin’: Labor Day with John Clay and the boys

Skip to content
WTAJ
Altoona
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Regional News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Pence defends stay at Trump property in Ireland
Top Stories
West Texas shooting brings 2 intertwined cities even closer
Man faces life without parole in motel owner slaying
PA man jumps out of car during Bradford County police chase
Conservative group’s support ignores Trump’s efforts to roll back LGBTQ protections, advocates say
Weather
Tracking Dorian
Closings and Delays
Hawaii Three Island Holiday
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Nick Eury’s touchdown a memory Coach Franklin won’t forget
Top Stories
Meet Penn State’s Canadian captain
Penn State receiver Daniel George talks making music, Sean Clifford’s growth, and more
News and Notes for Penn State Weekly Press Conference
Jets hire former Steelers star Ward as offensive assistant
WTAJ Plus
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Central PA Live
Hometown Happenings
Chef Showcase
Pet Patrol
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Chef Stefano makes a simple and delicious dish
Top Stories
Pet Patrol: Meet Geranimo
Top Stories
Rail City Curling Club hits the ice
Hometown Eats: Rik-N-Nik’s Ginormous Taco at the American Legion Fair
Bugatti Chiron hits 304.8 mph on test track
Nashville School Bans Harry Potter Books
Community
Local Events
Contests
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Attention Antenna TV Users
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Norfolk Southern lays off 100 more Juniata Locomotive employees
Live Now
Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian as it heads towards the US
Gone Fishin’: Labor Day with John Clay and the boys
Central PA Live
by:
Rebecca Petner
Posted:
Sep 3, 2019 / 06:01 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 3, 2019 / 06:01 PM EDT
John Clay shows off his sons’ latest catch over the Labor Day holiday.
Don't Miss
Attention Antenna TV Users
RL Waddell Painting & Decorating Pro Football Challenge
Interactive Quizzes
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!