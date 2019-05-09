Breaking News
BREAKING: Several roads are closed after train derailment in Windber

Don’t miss out on Huntingdon Area High School’s performance of Catch Me If You Can!

Central PA Live

by: Morgan Koziar

Posted: / Updated:

The Huntingdon Area High School’s music department is presenting Catch Me If You Can! Those performances start tonight at 7 p.m. If you can’t make it out tonight there will be performances on Friday – and Saturday. Tickets are seven dollars – you can get tickets at the door.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story





Don't Miss