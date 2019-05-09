The Huntingdon Area High School’s music department is presenting Catch Me If You Can! Those performances start tonight at 7 p.m. If you can’t make it out tonight there will be performances on Friday – and Saturday. Tickets are seven dollars – you can get tickets at the door.
Don’t miss out on Huntingdon Area High School’s performance of Catch Me If You Can!
The Huntingdon Area High School’s music department is presenting Catch Me If You Can! Those performances start tonight at 7 p.m. If you can’t make it out tonight there will be performances on Friday – and Saturday. Tickets are seven dollars – you can get tickets at the door.