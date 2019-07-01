Skip to content
WTAJ
Altoona
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
WTAJ Originals: Does your home have lead paint?
Top Stories
Fatal car crash in Huntingdon County
Dogs compete in “Weiner 100 Dachshund race” at Kennywood Park
Trump says tanks will be part of July Fourth in Washington
PennDOT offers holiday travel information
Weather
Closings and Delays
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
Top Stories
Harper’s HR, 4 RBIs help Phillies finally beat Marlins, 13-6
Top Stories
Woodruff wins 10th as Thames, Brewers beat Pirates 3-1
Top Stories
Angels say pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27
Chris Owen stops by State College, Spikes fall to Doubledays
Spikes rout Doubledays for fourth win in five tries
Team KSAC wins Frank Varischetti All-Star game
WTAJ Plus
WTAJ Originals
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Central PA Live
Chef Showcase
Backseat Driver
Pet Patrol
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders with Catered Affairs
Top Stories
Trending: Lady Gaga
Top Stories
Trending: “Okurr” Trademark
DelGrossos Summer Thunder
Sideline Cancer
Courage For Kiera Foundation
Community
Local Events
Contests
Interactive Quizzes
The Great American Flag Salute
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Attention Antenna TV Users
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
DelGrossos Summer Thunder
Central PA Live
by:
Amanda Lee
Posted:
Jul 1, 2019 / 06:59 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 1, 2019 / 06:59 PM EDT
Don't Miss
Attention Antenna TV Users
2019 WTAJ Golf Card ON SALE!
Interactive Quizzes
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!