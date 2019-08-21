1  of  3
Breaking News
Former Beta Theta Pi member sentenced for deleting video of deadly hazing Suspect in Altoona stabbing identified Coroner: Pastor’s hit and run death is ruled suicide

Dave Fisher Shows Off Homemade Pine Needle Baskets

Central PA Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dave Fisher shows Amanda Kenney his homemade pine needle baskets.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story





Don't Miss