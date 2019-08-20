Skip to content
WTAJ
Altoona
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Regional News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
New app promotes bringing neighbors together
Top Stories
Agreement reached for Tussey Mountain school resource officer
Altoona Police Search for Assault Suspect
Police investigating stabbing in Downtown Altoona
Crews battling fire at manufacturing plant in Emporium
Weather
Closings and Delays
Hawaii Three Island Holiday
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Antonio Brown practices with Raiders in certified helmet
Top Stories
Spikes end successful homestand with a loss
High School Hype: Chestnut Ridge
State High fall sports ready for more success in 2019
Curve Head Groundskeeper awarded
WTAJ Plus
Summer Road Adventure
WTAJ Originals
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Central PA Live
Hometown Happenings
Chef Showcase
Pet Patrol
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Hometown Happenings: Countryside Cookies Class Preview
Top Stories
Chef Showcase: Chef Terry Makes Fresh Granola
Top Stories
Cool View: Moose Caught on Cam in Alaska
De Niro Employee Fired for Binging Netflix at Work
New Report Says to Set Thermostat at 78 Degrees
Shawshank Redemption Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Community
Local Events
Contests
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Attention Antenna TV Users
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Police investigating stabbing in downtown Altoona
Cool View: Moose Caught on Cam in Alaska
Central PA Live
by:
Rebecca Petner
Posted:
Aug 20, 2019 / 06:26 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 20, 2019 / 06:26 PM EDT
A moose set off a sensor to detect intruders at one home in Alaska.
Don't Miss
Attention Antenna TV Users
Interactive Quizzes
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!