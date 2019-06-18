Chicken Cacciatore with Tom & Joe’s Owner

Tom and Joe’s Restaurant owner, George Batrus shares his Chicken Cacciatore with us.

Here it is!

Ingredients

1lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts cut into strips

1 onion sliced into slivers

2 green bell peppers cut into slivers

45oz of meat-flavored spaghetti sauce

8oz water

4 oz olive oil or 2 tbsp of butter

Directions

1. In a large skillet, sauté the onions and peppers in oil until tender…but do not brown. Remove from oil and add to large oven safe baking pan.

2. In the same skillet, quickly sear the chicken strips on all sides. Do not fully cook. Remove from heat and add on top of the onions and peppers in the baking pan.

3. Add the sauce and water to the baking pan.

4. Stir the chicken, onions, peppers, and sauce so that it is mixed evenly throughout

5. Cover with aluminum foil and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour

6. Serve with your favorite side pasta.