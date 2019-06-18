Chick-fil-A on the rise

by: Amanda Lee

Chick-fil-a’s star is rising.
It now boasts the title of the third biggest restaurant chain in the united states, according to a new ranking by ‘Nation’s Restaurant News.’
It’s only surpassed by McDonalds’ — which held onto the number one spot — and Starbucks, which remains in the second position.
The privately owned chicken chain based in Atlanta soared up to the third spot — from number seven in the previous year’s ranking.
It flew past Wendy’s, Burger King, Taco Bell, and Subway.
That’s despite not being open on Sundays and past public controversies.
 

