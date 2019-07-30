Chef Terry joins the Central Pa Live Kitchen

(WTAJ) — John Clay is joined by Chef Terry of the US Hotel Tavern in Hollidaysburg in the Central Pa Live Kitchen to make Bananas Foster Chimichangas.

Here is the recipe.

Bananas Foster Chimichangas

The Contrast of a crunchy tortilla with warm bananas is to die for. Serve with banana syrup and your favorite ice cream

Ingredients

1/4 cup butter

3 firm bananas

1/2 cup of brown sugar

2 tablespoons of spiced rum

2 (10 inch) flour tortillas

1 cup vegetable oil for frying

Directions

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Stir in bananas and sugar and stir until sugar is dissolved. Pour in rum and cook 1 to 2 minutes more. Spoon half the banana mixture onto each flour tortilla, and roll up, tucking in the ends, like a burrito.

In a large skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Fry Chimichanga until golden. Drain on paper towels. Serve warm.