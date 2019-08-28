Skip to content
WTAJ
Altoona
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Regional News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Contigo kids water bottle recall
Top Stories
McDonald’s joins Doordash service
New technology could lead to quicker, more accurate test results
Grand Halle Restoration Project
Hit and run damage leaves family with overwhelming deductible fees
Weather
Closings and Delays
Hawaii Three Island Holiday
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Saquon Barkley defends James Franklin in wake of a lawsuit
Top Stories
Penn State coaches value player input on depth charts
State College native Keaton Ellis expected to make mark early
Penn State volleyball picked No. 4 in preseason Big Ten poll
Soccer star Carli Lloyd willing and able to kick in the NFL
WTAJ Plus
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Central PA Live
Hometown Happenings
Chef Showcase
Pet Patrol
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Hometown Happenings: Ritchey’s Dairy Has The Scoop
Top Stories
Locher Candles Shows Off Specialty Fragrances
Top Stories
Leslie Jones Leaving SNL
Celebrate National Red Wine
Specialty WIC Checks For Local Farmers’ Markets
Chef Showcase: Cinnamon Chip Bread with Tom & Joe’s
Community
Local Events
Contests
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Attention Antenna TV Users
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Celebrate National Red Wine
Central PA Live
by:
Rebecca Petner
Posted:
Aug 28, 2019 / 06:41 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 28, 2019 / 06:41 PM EDT
Wednesday August 28th marks National Red Wine Day.
Don't Miss
Attention Antenna TV Users
RL Waddell Painting & Decorating Pro Football Challenge
Interactive Quizzes
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!