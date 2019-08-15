Annual Day of Rock

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's attorney general and state police launched investigations Thursday after a truck drove through a group protesting federal immigration policies at a detention center, which has since placed an employee on leave.

At least two people were injured, one seriously, Wednesday night outside the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, according to the Jewish youth movement Never Again Action. The center is used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.