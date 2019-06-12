Skip to content
WTAJ
Altoona
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Carmen Electra and others sue Las Vegas clubs for using images in ads
Top Stories
Girl critically injured after lighting firework in home
Nebraska measure could tip the number of states with casinos
Navy SEAL trial exposes divide in normally secretive force
Pride parade begins in New York City
Weather
Closings and Delays
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
Top Stories
Spikes rout Doubledays for fourth win in five tries
Top Stories
Team KSAC wins Frank Varischetti All-Star game
Top Stories
5th Annual Community for Kids Golf Tournament
Curve fall to Rumble Ponies 7-5
Penn State Basketball performs “Random Acts of Climbness”
Bell homers again as Pirates cruise past Astros 10-0
WTAJ Plus
WTAJ Originals
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Central PA Live
Chef Showcase
Backseat Driver
Pet Patrol
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
“J4 Week” at Martinsburg Memorial Park
Top Stories
Biscuits and Gravy!
Top Stories
Trending: Airport Pickup Lines
Trending: “Megetables” at Arby’s
“From Nashville: Songs and Stories”
Cabinet Door Painting D.I.Y
Community
Local Events
Contests
Interactive Quizzes
The Great American Flag Salute
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Attention Antenna TV Users
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
A Solar Toilet, A Fake Video, A Sneeze Causes a Crash and The Most Fun State in the U.S.!
Central PA Live
by:
Amanda Lee
Posted:
Jun 12, 2019 / 06:57 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 12, 2019 / 06:57 PM EDT
Today’s 2 Cents Topics are here! Take a look!
Don't Miss
Attention Antenna TV Users
2019 WTAJ Golf Card ON SALE!
Interactive Quizzes
Dad A Day Driven By Jennerstown Speedway
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!