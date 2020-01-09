What is National Catholic Schools Week?

Since 1974, National Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. It starts the last Sunday in January and runs all week, which in 2020 is January 26 – February 1. The theme for the National Catholic Schools Week 2020 is “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.” Schools typically observe the annual celebration week with Masses, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members. Through these events, schools focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to our church, our communities and our nation. (Source http://www.ncea.org/csw)