What is National Catholic Schools Week?
Since 1974, National Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. It starts the last Sunday in January and runs all week, which in 2022 is January 30 – February 5. The theme for National Catholic Schools Week 2022 is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.” Schools typically observe the annual celebration week with Masses, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members. Through these events, schools focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to our church, our communities and our nation.
DuBois Central Catholic is one of the great success stories in Catholic education. DCC is the only school in the tri-county area that provides a private, Catholic-based education for students from Pre-K to graduation at one location. However, it is excellence – not exclusivity – that we want to be the hallmark of our legacy.
Phone: (814) 371-3060
200 Central Christian Road
DuBois, PA 15801
Website: https://www.duboiscatholic.com
The Mission of Holy Trinity Catholic School is to foster an environment of spiritual and intellectual growth by integrating Catholic tradition and faith throughout the educational process. We have three campus locations: two elementary schools and one middle school.
Holy Trinity Middle School Campus
Phone: (814) 942-7835
5519 Sixth Avenue
Altoona, PA 16602
Holy Trinity Elementary Campus
Phone: (814) 381-7011
424 Wopsononock Avenue
Altoona, PA 16601
Holy Trinity Elementary Campus
Phone: (814) 695-6112
321 Spruce Street
Hollidaysburg, PA 16648