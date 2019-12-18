People don’t just vanish into thin air, but what if there’s an exception?

28-year-old Brenda Condon went missing in 1991 from Spring Township.

Weeks pass, months, then a year. Now it’s been 28 years. Family and friends still wondering if she’s ever coming back.

“Brenda leaving, running off, there’s no way,” Pamela Condon, Brenda’s Sister-in-Law said.

Or if something else might have happened.

“The unknown is the most difficult part,” Brenda’s son, T said.

“She was a victim of foul play,” Cold Case Detective, Kenneth Mains said.

How would you deal with it?

“I’ve tried to be there, but you can’t replace their mother,” Pamela said.

“It’s changed our lives in ways that many people couldn’t imagine unless you’ve been through it yourself,” T said.

“If you were to ask Shawna or T. Condon what they wanted more than anything in this world, they would ask you what happened to their mother,” WTAJ’s John Clay said.

“The last time I would’ve saw my mom would’ve been the two weeks previous for visitation,” T said.

After her divorce, Brenda had moved from Clearfield to Williamsport. Her children, age 10 and 12, stayed behind with their father, so they could stay in school with their friends. Brenda’s Son, who wishes to remain anonymous, has fond memories of his parents growing up.

“My mom and dad had a really good relationship even after their separation,” T said. “She could come see us anytime, get us anytime, there were no issues whatsoever.”

There was no doubt in anyone’s mind that Brenda’s two kids came first, but the distance was too far to visit as much as she wanted to, so she moved in with her boyfriend of two years, Gregg Palazzari, to be closer to her children.

“He had the apartment, or house, in a nice area in State College,” T said.

But she was about to see them for the last time.

“This is where Brenda Condon worked,” Clay said. “The bar was then known as Carl’s Bad Tavern.”

The roads of central PA were rough, icy, and slippery back in winter of 1991. You could feel the sting of the cold from the snowstorm that blew through a few weeks earlier.

Brenda had just gotten a part-time job as a bartender at Carl’s Bad Tavern two weeks prior, and to commute there from State College safely, and on time, for her 6 p.m. shift, she’d have to leave early.

Information gathered about Brenda’s last steps have produced nothing, if not ordinary, behavior. In the hours before she left for work, Greg Palazzari told the Daily Collegian she seemed her normal chipper self.

He said they made plans to celebrate her birthday, which would be in two days, over a fancy dinner before picking up her kids on the second.

“She was last seen alive talking to an unidentified man,” Clay said. “She was supposed to lock up and go home but she never made it.”

Most of the tavern’s patrons were regulars who came in for an after-work drink. But given the location, right off the Zion exit, on an interstate highway, the bar also attracted weary travelers looking for a break from the road.

“So you have some probably unseedy characters that frequent that bar,” Mains said.

People who came in during Brenda’s shift say it was slow that night, being a Tuesday in the dead of winter. All but three people there that night have been accounted for by police.

The first unknown patron was a tall man in his early 40s, wearing a bright blue down jacket, jeans and a side part.