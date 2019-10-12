This year’s PSU Horticulture Show, circus themed

Penn state’s horticulture show will host their one hundred and sixth show this weekend.

All plants and produce at the show are donated from local nurseries.

The money raised from those plants and vegetables will help send thirty landscape students to the national collegiate landscaping show at Michigan State in March.

Students say it’s more than just plants.

“Our theme is county fair this year, so we have fair games, cotton candy, popcorn for the kids we’re going to have a dunk tank, with one of our professors actually in it, so that will be fun as always,” Steven Constable, Manager for the Penn State Horticulture Show, said.

The show will be at the Penn State Ag Arena off on Park Avenue in State College, Saturday and Sunday, from 9AM to 5PM.