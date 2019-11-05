Border agent shoots and kills armed subject who opened fire in Sunland Park, NM

Border Patrol and other law enforcement agents guard the scene of a fatal shooting on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Sunland Park, N.M, a suburb of El Paso, Texas. Customs and Border Protection officials said an armed man was fatally shot by an agent after he opened fire first. The scene is about 1 mile (1.6 km) away from the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A Border Patrol shot and killed an individual who shot at the agent Monday morning.

Two agents responded to an illegal border crossing about 6 a.m. Monday in Sunland Park, New Mexico. As the agents approached four individuals, one of the individuals brandished a gun and shot at the agents, the U.S. Border Patrol said in a news release. One of the agent returned fire, striking the subject.

The shooting happened on the 1200 block of McNutt Road, which is a commercial area with several auto-repair shops and grocery stores a few hundred feet from the U.S.-Mexico border.

An agent rendered aid to the subject until emergency medical personnel arrived. The subject was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No agents were injured in the incident.

New Mexico State Police and FBI also are investigating, Albuquerque FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said. He declined to say which agency would make a determination in the case.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, responded to the scene. Federal authorities blocked off the crime scene, closing a main road in Sunland Park and stretching crime tape between their patrol vehicles.

An auto shop and a car dealership on either side of the street were closed.

Authorities won’t release the subject’s identity until positive identification is made and their family is properly notified.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility will conduct an internal investigation.