Breaking News
All of Pennsylvania now under orders to stay home

Wilt’s Pastry Box and Subs

Blair County Restaurants
Posted: / Updated:

Offering Take Out. 

501 1/2 Main Street, Bellwood
Facebook
Call: (814) 330-4434

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss