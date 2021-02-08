Law-makers question why DOH followed CDC’s guidelines to widen eligibility pool for vaccine

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Since the pool of those eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine has grown, more and more Pennsylvanians have become frustrated over where and how to get it.

Today, lawmakers called on the Department of Health to answer who made the decision for the expansion of those eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine.

That decision some say, has been a disaster for Pennsylvania, and the number of vaccines coming into the state should have been thoroughly investigated before making it.

This week the state received close to 180,000 doses from the federal government, but some lawmakers say that’s no where near enough for the 4 million Pennsylvanians in need of it.

“We’re gonna be doing this for four months before we can even get into round 1B and 1C we have first responders who can’t get vaccines we have school teachers who are expected to be in the classrooms can’t get vaccines because we added people 65 to 74, many healthy…. we added smokers,” said Representative Chris Sainato.