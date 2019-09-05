Black and Gold Beat Chiefs 17-7, Browns Beat Colts 21-18 in Preseason Week Two

Skip to content
WTAJ
Altoona
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Regional News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Hispanic Heritage
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Walgreens asks customers not to openly carry guns in its stores, joining Walmart and Kroger
Top Stories
Both DAs expect likely homicide charges pending Nalani Johnson’s autopsy results
UPDATE: Coroner releases statement on Nalani Johnson, retracts homicide, other causes
Police: Armed men approached Clearfield County home, shot 2 dogs after threatening a woman
Ohio meteorologist Mike Davis charged with pandering child pornography
Weather
Tracking Dorian
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Hawaii Three Island Holiday
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Nittany Nation Now: Week 2
Top Stories
Penn State’s Oweh is just getting started
Steelers prepare for 2019 season opener against New England Patriots
The Penn State vs Buffalo connection
Nittany Nation Update: September 4, 2019
WTAJ Plus
Sportsbeat Plus
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Nittany Nation: Update
Nittany Nation: Now
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Central PA Live
Hometown Happenings
Chef Showcase
Pet Patrol
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Bourbon Heritage Month: Appreciating the spirit
Top Stories
Fine Wine and Good Spirits: Celebrating Bourbon
Top Stories
Porsche Taycan goes from 0 to 60 in 2.6 seconds
Everything Pumpkin at Dunkin’
Man parks car in kitchen to keep safe from Hurricane Dorian
Transition contact lenses
Community
Local Events
Contests
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Attention Antenna TV Users
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
UPDATE: Coroner releases statement on Nalani Johnson, retracts homicide, other causes
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Police: Armed men approached Clearfield County home, shot 2 dogs after threatening a woman
2
of
/
2
Live Now
Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian as it heads towards the US
Black and Gold Beat Chiefs 17-7, Browns Beat Colts 21-18 in Preseason Week Two
Black and Gold Today
by: Michael Fenner
Posted:
Sep 5, 2019 / 02:54 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 5, 2019 / 02:54 PM EDT
NFL preseason week 2:
Steelers 17 – Chiefs 7
Browns 21 – Colts 18
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Coroner releases statement on Nalani Johnson, retracts homicide, other causes
Police: Armed men approached Clearfield County home, shot 2 dogs after threatening a woman
‘Like zombies’: Hurricane victims face up to the disaster
Both DAs expect likely homicide charges pending Nalani Johnson’s autopsy results
Police arrest Centre County woman for choking, kicking 2-month-old child
Sanders: Medicare for All means more taxes, better coverage
Police search for suspects in possible credit card theft
Altoona Police arrest drug suppliers after sting, short chase
Jonas Brothers come to Champs after BJC concert
Pro Football Challenge
Don't Miss
Attention Antenna TV Users
Teacher of the Month presented by Allied Milk Producers
RL Waddell Painting & Decorating Pro Football Challenge
Interactive Quizzes
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!