PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed linebacker Genard Avery to a one-year deal.

Avery was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, then was traded to the Eagles in 2019.

He has played in 53 games in his career, recording 101 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. He started 12 games for the Eagles last season.

Avery’s addition adds depth to the linebacker room, where he joins T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.