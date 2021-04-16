Westover photographer offering ‘pay what you can sessions’ for local boy with cancer

WESTOVER, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local photographer is doing her part to give back to a family going through a hard time. Sonya McCoullough, says she meets so many families through her job. When she recently discovered that one of family’s little boy who was diagnosed with cancer, she knew she had to give back.

Right now she’s offering pay what you can sessions through her business, Ashes 2 Grace Photography. Half of all of the proceeds will go to the little boy, Aiden. “You meet families and they impact you and when something like this happens you think oh my gosh he’s only 13/14 years old and this happened he hasn’t even began his life yet and I just thought it would be something nice to do for them even a little bit just for their travels to Pittsburgh anything,” says McCoullough.

The sessions are 20 minutes, and half of the proceeds will go to help Aiden’s family. “The support from our community not just me doing this but everybody the basket raffles everything just to show them how much everybody cares and they’re supporting him and rooting for him to beat this,” says McCoullough.

If you’re interested in booking a session, you can reach out to Sonya, by Facebook at Ashes 2 Grace Photography, or email her at ashes2gracephotography@yahoo.com.