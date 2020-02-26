Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Remarkable Women Finalists
National News
Regional News
World News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Franklin’s deal with Penn State worth $38.2M over 6 years
Video
Top Stories
Two charged with endangering welfare of 1-year-old
Video
Local doctors say COVID-19 coronavirus isn’t the virus you should be worried about
Video
Police: Man allegedly choked woman, threw her out the door
Video
Teenager dead after shooting in Altoona
Video
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Scenic Danube River Cruise
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
XFL Football
Top Stories
District basketball semifinal highlights and results: Tuesday, Feb. 25
Video
Top Stories
Penn State Altoona climbs back for AMCC Tourney win (Extended Highlights)
Video
WTAJ team takes on Globetrotter trick shots
Video
Report: Penn State’s Hamler will not run 40-yard dash at NFL combine
Remaining championship District 5 and 6 playoff pairings
Video
WTAJ Plus
Podcasts
Have You Seen Me?
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Nittany Nation: Update
Nittany Nation: Now
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Sounds of the Season
San Antonio & New Orleans Cuisine & Culture
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
Wow! Cheetahs born through in vitro fertilization
Video
Top Stories
MUST WATCH: Gobble Squabble! Turkey fight caught on cam
Video
Harlem Globetrotters expected to try record-breaking shot at Bryce Jordan Center
Video
Cutting the King Cake with the Studio 814 crew on Mardi Gras!
Video
Gif jokes with limited edition PB jars
Video
Community
Local Events
Catholic Schools Week
PA Adventure RV Expo
Contests
Contest Winners
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Teenager dead after shooting in Altoona
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge