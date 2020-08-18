Westmont Hilltop prepares for upcoming school year with new reopening plan

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Westmont Hilltop in Johnstown made the decision to go mostly virtual after Cambria County was designated as an area with moderate COVID-19 spread by the state last week.

Students in grades three to 12 will be split up into two groups with some attending Monday and Tuesday and others attending Thursday and Friday.

The other three days will be spent learning virtually and give the school extra time to clean the buildings on Wednesdays.

Superintendent Thomas Mitchell says the blended learning platform will help them to better social distance students and staff.

“That’s going to allow for more spacing come on the bus ride in each day. If you look around the cafeteria right now, we have two or three chairs at each table where there would’ve been five or six in the past. In the classroom that’s going to allow us the same opportunity for increased distance between each of our students,” said Mitchell.

Westmont’s first day of classes are set for August 26 and parents are asked to make sure their kids are there for orientation.

Mitchell says more information will be sent out later this week.