Tips for back to school safety for your kids

Dr. Joy Drass, Medical Director for the Geisinger Pediatrics Western Region, says safety precautions in a school environment are very important because it’s a larger group setting.

She says to start talking to your kids now about wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer, so they are prepared when school starts.



“Those are probably the two most important things to help minimize spread of infection,” Dr. Drass, said.

She says it’s also important kids stay six feet apart from each other.

Dr. Drass suggests you check your child’s temperature and ask them if they’re feeling sick on a daily basis.



“The big, sort of three most concerning symptoms for coronavirus are fever, cough and shortness of breath,” Dr. Drass, said.

If your child is learning remotely make sure they have structure, a routine. This means getting up for school the same time every day.

Dr. Drass says kids should get exercise and have social interaction, as long it’s socially distanced.



“Getting some sort of physical activity on a consistent basis, whether it be walking the dog or some sort of scheduled time playing outside or bike rides or things along that nature are really important to overall health,” Dr. Drass, said.