State College Area School District delays start date, need more preparation time

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Area School District announced earlier today they will delay their school start date to August 26.

The original start date was planned for August 25.

In a Facebook Post, Superintendent Bob O’Donnell says the staff reported back to begin preparing their health and safety guidelines for the school year this week and after a few days felt they needed more time.

“After four days, however, it became clear that we, as a district, need more time to prepare for the first day of school. Therefore, we have made the necessary decision to shift the first few days of school, including delaying the first in-school day to Aug. 26,” the post stated.

Below is the revised plan for SCASD’s re-opening plan for the start of school:

Tuesday, Aug. 25 Kindergarten orientation remains as originally scheduled

Wednesday, Aug. 26 Grades K-5 in-school Grades 6-12 A-L remote learning Grades 6-12 M-Z students in-school Grades 6-12 remote only students begin synchronous learning K-12 Virtual Academy students begin school

Thursday, Aug. 27 Grades 6-12 A-L students in-school Grades 6-12 M-Z remote learning

Friday, Aug. 28 Grades K-5 remote students begin synchronous learning



The posts says some of their challenges include “the installing and training for new instructional technology, secondary student schedule adjustments, and changing K-12 educational model selections.”

In lieu of the PIAA vote yesterday, the State College Area School District board will also have a meeting August 31st to discuss a health sand safety plan for moving forward with fall athletics.

“We will bring a draft of our athletics health and safety plan to our Board of Directors meeting on Aug. 31. We saw the PIAA’s vote yesterday, but in order for our fall sports to officially begin, a plan must be approved by the Board,” O’Donnell continues in the post.