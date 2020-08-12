Local expert talks tips to get your kids to wear a mask

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTA) — Kids across the country will have to wear masks in classes this year and the C.D.C. released new information to slow the spread of the virus in schools.

It recommends that all kids over the age of two wear a mask but with that, many kids may not understand or want to wear them.

One local expert says that positive reinforcement is a great way to encourage your kids to wear one.

She adds that negative reinforcement can result in kids shutting down and not listening.

“Hey little Johnny just please keep your mask up, that’s all it usually takes. We don’t want to be battering it into the children that they have to keep their masks up at all times. If they have to step away and take a breather, absolutely, they can go into their owner corner, they can pull it down, they can take a breather and then come back to what we were doing,” said Lauren Stem, School Age Program Manager at the Learning Lamp.

If children still don’t want to wear a mask, she recommends putting a superhero or favorite television character on the mask.