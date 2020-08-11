Ignite Education Solutions partners with local schools for specialized online learning

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — School is less than a month away from starting in most districts across our area but there is still a lot of uncertainty on how students will attend classes.

Ignite Education Solution, a division of the Learning Lamp, is partnered with about ten local schools in our area to help provide specialized online learning for students.

“Parents are looking for flexibility, they’re looking for different types of options,” said Emily Yuhas, Director of Ignite Education Solutions.” We partner with the districts so that we provide academic learning experiences that are fully remote, which means the students are at home, doing schoolwork all day long doing their coursework independently or where there’s a hybrid option wherein for some period of doing work at home.”

She says it’s similar to going to a brick and mortar school.

“So the kids are getting the same type of content that they would be if they were in the school,” said Yuhas.” The kids can come to their existing districts, work with their same peers in an academic environment that’s remote or online but they are still getting district credit.”

Ignite also offers credit recovery courses, summer enrichment courses and a summer bridge program to make sure kids stay on par for the next level…something Yuhas says may have been greatly affected by the coronavirus last school year.

“Early studies are saying that even from the time period of March through June, students are going to experience a 30% loss in reading gains and 50% loss in mathematics gains…so that’s about as bad as missing an entire year of school.”

For parents concerned they’d be the ones teaching their kids, CEO of the Learning Lamp and Ignite Education Solutions, Leah Spangler, says it’s the complete opposite and that teachers and staff are holding students accountable.

“We’re looking at assignment completion on a regular basis, we’re looking at their logins and how much work they’re completing when they’re logged in and we’re communicating progress with both the schools and the families on a regular basis.”

For those whose school is not partnered with Ignite and may not be able to afford classes, Yuhas says tuition assistance is available.

You can find out more information by calling your local school and the Learning Lamp at 814-262-0732.