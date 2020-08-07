Forest Hills School District prepares for start of school year with changes

SIDMAN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local schools are working to find ways to bring kids back safely and Forest Hills has a three-phase reopening plan to make sure that happens.

“Flexibility is the key, I mean we’re trying to be flexible and responsive,” said David Lehman, Superintendent at Forest Hills.

He says the school is making strides as the start of school year is right around the corner.

“So our first three days of school, August 26-28, we’re going to bring in a couple grade

levels per building and we’re going to practice what school looks like in a

pandemic situation.”

Starting August 31, students will attend classes on Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday, based on where they live as part of the second phase.

If all goes well, in-person classes with everyone would begin on September 14.

Upon entering buildings, students and staff will have their temperatures taken.

“I’m just going to walk in, take my temperature…it’s as simple as that,” said Lehman.

With 1,800 kids, students will walk through what looks like a metal detector to have their temperatures taken.

In addition to in-person learning, the school has created other ways for kids to learn through a Canvas program and through an all-new digital academy.

“So Canvas will be that system that we are able to post various assignments, the opportunity for

students to sit and see their teachers talking,” said Lucas Jacobs, Director of Education at Forest Hills.

For the digital academy, they’ve teamed up with Seneca Valley in Butler County.

“We partner with them, they will be the teacher of record, they’ll provide the educational

content and then our teachers are available to provide secondary support for our students,” said Rob Dill, Assistant Elementary School Principal at Forest Hills.

A full list of the school’s plan can be found on their website by clicking here.