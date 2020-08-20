COVID and the Classroom: hour long special

Custodian Doug Blackmer wipes down a desk in a classroom at the Jesse Franklin Taylor Education Center, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

COVID and the Classroom will premiere here at 9:00 p.m.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Join us for an hour-long special as we explore the challenges students will face this year, as well as how to stay safe in the classroom, during this unprecedented time.

Tonight, at 9:00 p.m., we will give you a closer look at the latest on back to school reopening plans, sports updates, mask requirements and how schools are adapting to new guidelines.

