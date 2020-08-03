Central Cambria prepares for upcoming school year with new look to classrooms

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Central Cambria is in the middle of a five-part construction phase, including new and updated athletic facilities and a different look inside the classroom, in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Vinyl flooring is being installed which will be much easier for our maintenance employees to keep clean and sanitized, new student desks that can be spread out much further,” said Jason Moore, Superintendent at Central Cambria.

He says students will have the option for 100% online learning, adding that they want to be prepared if schools were to shut down again.

“Traditionally in the past, we’ve done classroom sets where the Chromebooks have been in the buildings but starting this year we’re going to allow kids to take them home on day one.”

Moore says they are renovating the football stadium while also building a multi-purpose turf field for football, soccer, baseball, softball and more which should be completed by the end of September.

Other projects include adding a maintenance building, updating HVAC systems and using LED lighting to cut down on energy costs.

Moore says the project costs around $20 million and that school taxes will stay the same.

He assures parents that they are doing everything they can to keep their children safe.

“My daughter will be attending school here so I can assure you that I wouldn’t have any

parent do anything I wouldn’t do myself.”

The school has received nearly $300,000 in grants and CARES Act funding and have enough cleaning supplies for the school year.